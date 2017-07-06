US politician slammed for using Auschwitz visit to promote political message

A Louisiana congressman is apologising for the "unintended pain" caused by a video of his visit to a gas chamber at a Nazi concentration camp.

Rep. Clay Higgins said in an email that he's retracting the video, recorded at the Auschwitz camp in Poland that is now part of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum.

The Republican posted the video on his Facebook page on Sunday, sparking criticism from museum directors and the director of a global Holocaust research centre in Jerusalem, who said it was inappropriate to deliver a political message from inside a gas chamber.