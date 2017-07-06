 

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


US politician slammed for using Auschwitz visit to promote political message

Associated Press

The US legislator posted a video about homeland security while inside a gas chamber at the concentration camp.
Source: Associated Press

03:48
Planning has been made more difficult by huge roading projects clogging the CBD.

Today's the day! Kiwis finally get to welcome home victorious Team NZ in Auckland parade

The Great Sound, Bermuda, 26th June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman Peter Burling and skipper Glenn Ashby hold aloft the America's Cup. Photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

1 News special: America’s Cup Parade livestream

01:22
The older gentleman really should have known better after Jack Sock threw his sweaty towel into the crowd.

Watch: 'The kid missed out!' – boy has treasured Wimbledon towel ripped from hands by boorish older fan

00:21
Hansen and his coaching staff have named rookies Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape to start this weekend in Auckland.

Steven Hansen's huge calls: Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape to start for All Blacks in Lions decider


01:48
Good news, though, the Aussie says he is well settled in the country with his family.

Watch: 'I have received phone calls, yes' - Team NZ skipper Glenn Ashby admits rivals are trying to poach him

00:50
The party's transport spokeswoman Julie Anne Genter says the project is of "national significance" and should be funded through the transport budget.

'Not technically impossible' – Greens say Auckland Airport light rail link can be built for next America's Cup

If elected, the Green Party want to have the rail link finished by 2021.


04:08
1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling discusses a good day for Kiwis in the doubles in London.

Michael Venus survives epic five-set thriller at Wimbledon to move into second round

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling discusses a good day for Kiwis in the doubles in London.


00:43
Avi Duckor-Jones has won the Survivor NZ: Nicaragua TV show, taking home $100,000.

Survivor NZ blog: Victory, tears, and $100,000

Mellissa Gedye looks back on a tense live decider as New Zealand's first Sole Survivor is announced.


