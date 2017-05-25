US politician who allegedly body-slammed reporter charged

 

The Republican candidate in the nationally-watched election today for Montana's sole congressional seat has been charged with misdemeanour assault for allegedly grabbing a reporter by the neck and throwing him to the ground.

Ben Jacobs tried to ask Montana Republican House candidate Greg Gianforte a question – and was surprised at the response.
Source: The Guardian

Voters are deciding in the special election whether Republican Greg Gianforte or Democrat Rob Quist will fill the US House seat left vacant when Ryan Zinke resigned to join President Donald Trump's Cabinet as secretary of the Interior Department.

Gianforte, who has tried to align himself with Trump, defended himself as the criminal charge was announced yesterday, saying the reporter from The Guardian was being aggressive and grabbed him by the wrist in their exchange at his campaign office.

Quist has declined to comment on the charge.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is calling for the Republican candidate in Montana's special House election to apologise after allegedly attacking the reporter and getting charged with assault.

Ryan says "that's wrong and should not happen".

But Ryan wouldn't say if Greg Gianforte should be barred from joining the House GOP conference if he wins today's election.

Instead Ryan said, "I'm gonna let the people of Montana decide who they want as their representative".

