US police release bodycam footage of Nashville's Christmas Day blast

The dramatic moments immediately after the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville, Tennessee, were caught on camera by one of the police officers at the scene.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Releasing the video today, Metro Nashville police said that officer Michael Sipos had been issued with his body camera only a few days earlier.

The recording from Officer Sipos' camera captures officers helping people evacuate after the thunderous blast off camera.

Car alarms and sirens wailed as a voice on the dispatcher calls for all available personnel and a roll call, as people stumble through the downtown area littered with glass.

While officials on Sunday named Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, as the man behind the mysterious explosion in which he was killed, the motive has remained elusive.