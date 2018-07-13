US police officers who arrested Stormy Daniels during strip show will have their actions reviewed

The police chief in Ohio's capital city says the actions of officers who arrested porn star Stormy Daniels will be reviewed.

This photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 12, 2018, shows porn actress Stormy Daniels. Source: Associated Press

Columbus police chief Kim Jacobs also said a mistake was made because one legal element needed for the arrest was missed.

They said the so-called Community Defense Act couldn't be enforced because Daniels has only appeared once at the Columbus club and the law states it's for regular performers.

Prosecutors dropped charges against Daniels today hours after her arrest.

She was accused of illegally rubbing undercover police officers' faces against her bare breasts during her strip club performance.

Jacobs says officers were "well within their area of responsibility" when making the arrests.

But she said the officers' motivations will be reviewed internally.

Without providing details, she said unsubstantiated allegations about their motivations were circulating on social media.



Stormy Daniels' lawyer says the porn star "refuses to be intimidated" following her arrest at an Ohio strip club and has decided to perform today after all.

Michael Avenatti tweeted that Daniels will perform as scheduled, hours after she cancelled after the arrest.

Avenatti said Daniels "never ceases to impress!"

Daniels was booked under a 10-year-old state law known as the Community Defense Act that says dancers at "sexually oriented" businesses are prohibited from touching customers and vice versa.