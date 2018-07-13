 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


US police officers who arrested Stormy Daniels during strip show will have their actions reviewed

share

Source:

Associated Press

The police chief in Ohio's capital city says the actions of officers who arrested porn star Stormy Daniels will be reviewed.

This photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 12, 2018, shows porn actress Stormy Daniels. Daniels was arrested at a Columbus, Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons touch her in violation of a state law, her attorney said early Thursday. (Franklin County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 12, 2018, shows porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Source: Associated Press

Columbus police chief Kim Jacobs also said a mistake was made because one legal element needed for the arrest was missed.

They said the so-called Community Defense Act couldn't be enforced because Daniels has only appeared once at the Columbus club and the law states it's for regular performers.

Prosecutors dropped charges against Daniels today hours after her arrest.

She was accused of illegally rubbing undercover police officers' faces against her bare breasts during her strip club performance.

Jacobs says officers were "well within their area of responsibility" when making the arrests.

But she said the officers' motivations will be reviewed internally.

Without providing details, she said unsubstantiated allegations about their motivations were circulating on social media.

Stormy Daniels' lawyer says the porn star "refuses to be intimidated" following her arrest at an Ohio strip club and has decided to perform today after all.

Michael Avenatti tweeted that Daniels will perform as scheduled, hours after she cancelled after the arrest.

Avenatti said Daniels "never ceases to impress!"

Daniels was booked under a 10-year-old state law known as the Community Defense Act that says dancers at "sexually oriented" businesses are prohibited from touching customers and vice versa.

Prosecutors dropped the charges today. Court papers said the law couldn't be enforced because Daniels has only appeared once at the Columbus club and the law states it's for regular performers.

Stormy Daniels' lawyer says the porn actress is "traumatised and rattled" after she was arrested.

Related

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
This photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 12, 2018, shows porn actress Stormy Daniels. Daniels was arrested at a Columbus, Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons touch her in violation of a state law, her attorney said early Thursday. (Franklin County Sheriff's Office via AP)

US police officers who arrested Stormy Daniels during strip show will have their actions reviewed


2
Scotland will introduce the measure today, which makes it illegal to sell alcohol below certain price points, to help combat problem drinking.

Regular drinking in teenagers leads to future alcohol problems study finds

3
Income thresholds, visa limits and stand-down periods are included in the changes.

NZ work visas hit record high despite immigration changes

03:25
4
Alana-Rae and Jamie Ray Laulu are thought to have had a life-threatening immunodeficiency that affects one in a million children.

Samoan family heartbroken after losing two babies to rare genetic condition following MMR jabs - 'Living the nightmare all over again'

5
In this undated photo released by Royal Thai Navy on Saturday, July 7, 2018, Thai rescue team members walk inside a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. The local governor in charge of the mission to rescue them said Saturday that cooperating weather and falling water levels over the last few days had created appropriate conditions for evacuation, but that they won't last if it rains again. (Royal Thai Navy via AP)

'I was a little bit nervous' - Kiwi diver involved in rescue of Thai cave boys admits he felt stress of world watching


The Housing Minister has today unveiled the government's stock take report detailing the many issues with inadequate NZ housing.

Live stream: Phil Twyford set to deliver major housing announcement from South Auckland

Watch live as the Housing Minister speaks from Mangere.

03:39
Northland College in Kaikohe was called a ghetto by its principal, now it’s been fixed up and faces new challenges.

Makeovers considered for 'deteriorated' and 'substandard' schools

"It's clear that a lack of visual appeal can have a negative impact on the decisions parents."

00:26

'We're not heroes' - British diver insists they were just doing their jobs in cave rescue of 12 Thai boys

The diver who first found the boys says "we're very relieved that they're all alive".

02:04
More than 20,000 nurses hit picket lines, demanding a better offer from health bosses.

Nurses return to work as national strike involving close to 30,000 ends

Crowds of nurses hit the streets to protest the district health boards' latest pay offer while more than 5000 nurses remained on duty for patient safety.

15:29
Corin Dann talks to Local Government New Zealand President David Cull about two big financial challenges facing councils - climate change and ageing infrastructure.

Q+A Business Podcast: Climate change and ageing infrastructure, big financial challenges facing councils

Corin Dann talks to Local Government New Zealand President David Cull.