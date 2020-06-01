TODAY |

US police officer seen kneeling on man's neck as protests over George Floyd's death continue

Source:  1 NEWS

Video from a protest in Seattle yesterday shows a police officer kneeling on a man's neck, with another officer apparently forced to push his knee away.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Posted by a US journalist, video shows one police officer yanking another officer’s knee off the man’s neck. Source: Twitter/@mattmillsphoto

The video was posted by Crosscut journalist Matt McKnight last night.

It shows a man in a bright jacket being pushed to the ground by two police officers.

The man is then seen being handcuffed while one of the police officers put his right knee on his neck.

"Get your f***ing knee off his neck," multiple bystanders shouted in the video.

The second police officer then yanked the other officer’s knee off the man’s neck.

A longer version of the video showed two other people being arrested. The man was then seen trying to run before cops tackled him to the ground.

The arrest was reportedly connected to the breaking in of a T-Mobile store in downtown Seattle, according to Mr McKnight.

It comes during widespread protests across the US after the death of George Floyd.

Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin has been fired and is facing a murder charge after video showed him kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck while arresting him, despite the unarmed man's pleas that he couldn't breathe.

World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Dr Siouxsie Wiles offers advice for attending NZ Black Lives Matter rallies amid Covid-19
2
US police officer seen kneeling on man's neck as protests over George Floyd's death continue
3
Police cars plough through sea of protestors in New York after death of George Floyd
4
Man arrested after person found dead in Bay of Plenty homicide
5
Man dead in Grafton, Auckland following firearms incident in St Johns
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Rare citywide curfew imposed in LA after violence in which police officer suffered fractured skull

German airline Lufthansa given $16.1 billion bailout
00:36

Green MP weighs into racism debate saying Māori and Pasifika victims are unfairly targeted by NZ police
00:26

Protestor pleads with US rioters, looters to stop, saying he wants 'to just be free'