US police officer seen kneeling on man's neck as protests over George Floyd's death continue

Video from a protest in Seattle yesterday shows a police officer kneeling on a man's neck, with another officer apparently forced to push his knee away.

The video was posted by Crosscut journalist Matt McKnight last night.

It shows a man in a bright jacket being pushed to the ground by two police officers.

The man is then seen being handcuffed while one of the police officers put his right knee on his neck.

"Get your f***ing knee off his neck," multiple bystanders shouted in the video.

The second police officer then yanked the other officer’s knee off the man’s neck.

A longer version of the video showed two other people being arrested. The man was then seen trying to run before cops tackled him to the ground.

The arrest was reportedly connected to the breaking in of a T-Mobile store in downtown Seattle, according to Mr McKnight.

It comes during widespread protests across the US after the death of George Floyd.