US police officer injured while 'physically engaging with protestors' at Capitol has died

A US Capitol police officer has died after "physically engaging with protestors" at yesterday's attack in Washington, D.C.

Officer Brian Sicknick was injured while on-duty during the riots, police said today, and is the fifth person to die during the protests.

Earlier today, the police department denied reports a police officer had died, saying some officers were hospitalised but "none has passed away".

However, it's now known that when that statement was issued, Sicknick had died.

In the latest statement, police said Sicknick was injured while "physically engaging with protestors" and collapsed after returning to his division office.

"The entire USCP Department expresses its deepest sympathies to Officer Sicknick’s family and friends on their loss, and mourns the loss of a friend and colleague."

His death will be investigated by the homicide branch, USCP says.

Four other people died in the riot, a woman who was shot by police while breaking into the Capitol building and three others who suffered medical events, police say.

Hundreds of pro-Trump rioters stormed the seat of power as lawmakers prepared to certify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

This afternoon, President Donald Trump posted a video where he called the violence a “heinous attack".

Yesterday during the riot, President-elect Biden said American democracy was “under unprecedented assault unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times”.

