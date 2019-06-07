US police officer who fatally shot Australian life coach jailed for 12 years

The former Minneapolis police officer who shot dead Australian life coach Justine Ruszczyk Damond in an alley has been sentenced to 12.5 years' prison.

Mohamed Noor, 33, was found guilty by a jury in April of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter and faced Judge Kathryn Quantance today.

Ms Damond, 40, formerly from Sydney's northern beaches, called 911 to report a possible rape in an alley behind her Minneapolis home just before midnight on July 15, 2017.

When she approached Noor's police squad vehicle he shot across his partner in the front seat and out the driver's side window, hitting Ms Damond, who was wearing a pink t-shirt and pyjama pants, in the stomach.

Source: Associated Press

Noor claimed he was startled and made a split-second decision.

Ms Damond's family filed a NZ$75 million civil lawsuit against Minneapolis and the city agreed, just days after Noor's guilty verdict, to pay NZ$30 million.