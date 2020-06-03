TODAY |

US police officer fatally shoots man on his knees after mistaking hammer in pocket for gun

Source:  Associated Press

A police officer in the San Francisco Bay Area shot and killed a 22-year-old man during a night of violence because he thought the man had a gun in his waistband, a police chief said Wednesday.

People hold up signs in California, US, at a protest over the death of George Floyd. Source: Associated Press

Sean Monterrosa, 22, San Francisco, was killed outside of a Walgreens store shortly after 12:30am yesterday (7.30pm NZT) as several people described as looting suspects tried to flee arriving police, Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams said.

"This individual appeared to be running toward the black sedan when he suddenly stopped, taking a kneeling position, and placing his hands above his waist, revealing what appeared to be the butt of a handgun," Williams said.

An officer fired five times through a police car windshield, hitting Monterrosa once, Williams said.

Monterrosa had a 15-inch hammer tucked into the pocket of his sweatshirt, the chief said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The death of George Floyd in police custody was just the spark that lit the flames of civil unrest, they say. Source: 1 NEWS

"I would say that it’s always a tragedy anytime an officer has to use force. My condolences to his family; it is a difficult thing to happen I understand that," Williams said. 

"The intent was to stop the looting and arrest any perp if necessary. The officers reacted to a perceived threat."

