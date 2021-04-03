US police officer dies, another injured after car rams into barrier outside US Capitol building

US Capitol Police say an officer has died after a suspect rammed his car into two officers and lunged at them with a knife before being shot in Washington today.

Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman says the officer died after the incident but did not immediately provide additional details. The officer’s identity was not released.

Pittman says the suspect rammed a barricade near the US Capitol. She says the suspect then exited the vehicle with a knife and lunged at the officers.

Both Capitol Police officers and the driver were taken to the hospital, the officials said. The driver has since died, they said.

The crash and shooting happened at a checkpoint near the Capitol as Congress is on recess.

It comes as the Washington region remains on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Capitol Police say that someone “rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers” and that a suspect was taken into custody.

US Capitol Police officers near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington. Source: Associated Press

The law enforcement officials told the AP that the suspect was shot and was being taken to the hospital in critical condition.

One of the officers who was injured was taken by police car to the hospital; the other was being transported by emergency medical crews, the officials said.

The officials could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The US Capitol complex was placed on lockdown after the shooting and staff were told they could not enter or exit buildings.

The incident occurred about 91 metres from the entrance of the building on the Senate side of the Capitol.

Fencing that prevented vehicular traffic near that area was recently removed as the Capitol has started to open up after the January riots.

The security checkpoint is typically used by senators and staff on weekdays. Congress is currently on recess.

Video posted online showed a dark colored sedan crashed against a vehicle barrier and a police K9 inspecting the vehicle. Law enforcement and paramedics could be seen caring for at least one unidentified individual.