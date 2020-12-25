US police hunting for couple who stole albino python from Massachusetts store

Police in Massachusetts, are looking for a couple who slithered away with a snake worth $421 from a Peabody city pet store.

The man asked an employee if he could play with the albino cinnamon ball python. Source: 1 NEWS

The couple entered the Petco store around 4:30 pm local time on Tuesday, police told The Salem News on Thursday.

The man asked an employee if he could play with the albino cinnamon ball python. When the employee said that is against store policy, the man offered to buy it, Captain Dennis Bonaiuto said.

The employee put the snake in a box and brought it to the register area. When the employee put it on the counter, the man grabbed the box, ran from the store and sped away in a car.

The car was last seen heading toward Danvers, Massachusetts.