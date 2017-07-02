 

US police hunt suspects after gunfight inside a club leaves 25 hurt

Authorities say the shooting, which was live-streamed by a concert-goer on Facebook - was not terror-related.
00:43
The midfielder said he had contacted Anthony Watson and apologised for the no-arms tackle that resulted in last night's send-off.

Watch: 'I let my brothers down' - SBW cops four-week ban for red card tackle in second Lions Test

00:47
It wasn’t quite a shoulder charge, but this dangerous bit of play from Pinetree was enough to wrap his game up early.

Watch: Sir Colin Meads becomes second All Black to be sent off in history for reckless kick in 1967 Test against Scotland

00:17
The Australian boxer took the chance in his post-fight interview to grab a walking stick to mock Mayweather.

'Come have a real fight' - New champ Jeff Horn makes cheeky dig and immediate challenge to Floyd Mayweather


00:19
The seesawing fight reached an electric 12th round and both fighters were still scrapping for the win.

Jeff Horn crowned new world welterweight boxing champion after stunning unanimous decision win over legend Manny Pacquiao

00:27
Highlanders coach Jon Preston believed the centre had been a standout performer in recent weeks.

Malakai Fekitoa called into All Blacks to cover depleted midfield for final Lions Test

00:55
Avi feels as though he has compromised his integrity and is disappointed with himself.

Survivor NZ blog: Guilt, unexpected challenge wins, and return to isolation

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on tonight's episode.

00:29
The $1.4 billion dollar tunnel opened to traffic today.

Auckland's $1.4 billion Waterview Tunnel opens overnight

The tunnel has been labelled the biggest change to Auckland's transport system since the Harbour Bridge in 1959.


One person rescued from Dunedin house fire

The person was pulled from the North East Valley home minor injuries.


00:38
The All Blacks coach insists his side must move on from the 24-21 defeat.

'He's disappointed he let the team down' - Steve Hansen not blaming SBW for Lions loss

00:26
The lawyer for the family of the 78-year-old man who died say the tennis star drove through a red light.

'Devastated and heartbroken' - Venus Williams breaks her silence over fatal car crash

Florida Police have blamed the tennis star for causing the fatal crash.


 
