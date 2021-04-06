US police engage in high-speed car chase after ambulance stolen in Dallas

A suspect in the US was taken into custody this morning after a chase in a stolen Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Aerial video shows a chase that lasted nearly an hour as law enforcement followed the ambulance speeding through Dallas and moving into Collin County.

The ambulance drove off road and over curbs during the chase and at one point drove into oncoming traffic, narrowly missing some cars.

The chase ended with the apprehension of the suspect by DPS troopers.