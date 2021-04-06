TODAY |

US police engage in high-speed car chase after ambulance stolen in Dallas

Source:  Associated Press

A suspect in the US was taken into custody this morning after a chase in a stolen Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance.

Your playlist will load after this ad

At one point, the alleged robber took the ambulance on to the other side of road into oncoming traffic. Source: Associated Press

Aerial video shows a chase that lasted nearly an hour as law enforcement followed the ambulance speeding through Dallas and moving into Collin County.  

The ambulance drove off road and over curbs during the chase and at one point drove into oncoming traffic, narrowly missing some cars.

The chase ended with the apprehension of the suspect by DPS troopers.

Dallas police said the vehicle was reported stolen from a fire station.

World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Seventeen new Covid-19 cases found at NZ's border, ahead of travel bubble announcement
2
Six dead in Texas after brothers form pact to kill family, then selves
3
Hawke’s Bay woman stunned after being offered Covid vaccine - 'I'm definitely not priority'
4
Take a look inside Foodstuffs' new storehouse, the size of eight rugby fields
5
Labour MP Kiri Allan diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer, taking medical leave
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:54

Prayer vigil held outside NY hospital for rapper DMX after suffering heart attack

Almost 2000 inmates escape Nigeria prison after gunmen attack

Southwest Airlines pilot arrested, accused of indecent exposure during flight
00:41

'I don't believe what Meghan Markle said' — Piers Morgan won't stop doubting Harry and Meghan