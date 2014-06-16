TODAY |

US poker player turns $5 bet into over $1 million in hand of a lifetime

Associated Press
A man playing poker at an Atlantic City casino has won $NZD1.49 million on a $5 bet.

The man, identified only as a Lakewood resident, made the three-card poker "6 Card Bonus" bet Saturday afternoon at the Borgata Hotel

Casino. He then hit a royal straight flush of diamonds, a hand that overcame 1-to-20 million odds.

The man was dealt the 10, queen and ace of diamonds. The dealer's hand was the nine, jack and king of diamonds.

Casino officials say it's the first time this bet has been hit at the Borgata.

