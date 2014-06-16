US poker player turns $5 bet into over $1 million in hand of a lifetime

A man playing poker at an Atlantic City casino has won $NZD1.49 million on a $5 bet.

The man, identified only as a Lakewood resident, made the three-card poker "6 Card Bonus" bet Saturday afternoon at the Borgata Hotel

Casino. He then hit a royal straight flush of diamonds, a hand that overcame 1-to-20 million odds.

The man was dealt the 10, queen and ace of diamonds. The dealer's hand was the nine, jack and king of diamonds.