US plans to legally deem Mexican drug cartels terrorist groups

Associated Press
President Donald Trump says he will “absolutely” designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organisations.

But the Mexican government is pushing back, arguing that such a step would be an assault on its sovereignty.

Trump told former Fox News Channel host Bill O’Reilly during a radio interview this week that he’ll formally label the cartels as terrorist groups because drugs they bring into the U.S. kill tens of thousands of Americans annually. Trump offered no timetable for an announcement.

At least nine people, including six children, are dead. Source: Breakfast

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said today that he didn’t want to enter a “political confrontation” on Thanksgiving eve.

López Obrador said he instructed Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard to explain Mexico’s position to Washington.

Ebrard tweeted later that he’d been in touch with the U.S. and would use diplomacy to “defend sovereignty.”

President Donald Trump vowed to crack down on violence after the killing of American children and their mothers in Mexico earlier this morning. Source: Breakfast
Tunnel collapses in southwest China, four dead, eight missing

Sixteen bodies of victims found in truck in England repatriated to Vietnam

Man's body found in Salt Lake City freezer could have been there for up to 11 years, police say

Former doctor Venod Skantha found guilty of murdering Dunedin teenager Amber-Rose Rush