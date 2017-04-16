US overwhelmingly backs new sanctions against North Korea

Determined to exert greater economic pressure on North Korea, the Republican-led House overwhelmingly voted to impose new sanctions on Pyongyang today, targeting its shipping industry and use of slave labour.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade. Source: Associated Press

Lawmakers approved the measure 419-1 as tensions continued to mount over North Korea's advancing nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Adm. Harry Harris Jr., the top American military officer in the Pacific, has warned lawmakers that it's a question of when, not if, Pyongyang successfully builds a nuclear-tipped missile capable of striking the U.S.

The Senate must take up the measure next.

The bipartisan legislation is aimed at thwarting North Korea's ambitions by cutting off access to the cash the regime needs to follow through with its plans.

The bill bars ships owned by North Korea or by countries that refuse to comply with U.N. resolutions against it from operating in American waters or docking at U.S. ports.

Goods produced by North Korea's forced labour would be prohibited from entering the United States, according to the legislation.

Anyone who uses the slave labour that North Korea exports to other countries would be subject to sanctions under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, the bill states.

At times when the nation is facing unusual or extraordinary threats, the president has wide authority under the law, including the power to block or prohibit transactions involving property located in the US

Royce said companies from Senegal to Qatar to Angola import North Korean workers, who send their salary back to Pyongyang, earning the regime billions of dollars in hard currency each year

"This is money that Kim Jong-un uses to advance his nuclear and missile program, and also pay his generals, buying their loyalty to his brutal regime," he said. "That is what the high-level defectors that I meet with say. So let's squeeze his purse."

The bill also requires the Trump administration to determine within 90 days whether North Korea is a state sponsor of terrorism.