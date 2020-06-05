US officers suspended after video shows them violently shoving man, 75, to ground at protest

A police commissioner has suspended two officers following a video that shows a Buffalo officer appearing to shove a man who walked up to police.

Video from WBFO shows the man appearing to hit his head on the pavement, with blood leaking out as officers walk past to clear Niagara Square yesterday.

The station reports two medics treated the unidentified man.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said the man is 75 and hospitalised in serious condition. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo condemned the incident as “wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful.”

WIVB-TV reports that Buffalo police initially said in a statement a person “was injured when he tripped & fell.” But Captain Jeff Rinaldo later told the TV station that an internal affairs investigation was opened.

Later yesterday, news outlets reported that Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood suspended two officers without pay.