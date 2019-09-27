US officer dashes onto busy interstate to save dog

A Florida police officer is getting praise for darting into a busy interstate to rescue a dog that had just been hit by a car.

Pinellas Park police Officer Joseph Puglia tells ABC Action News in Tampa his heart "really sank until I started seeing him breathing."

The dog wandered onto Interstate 275 in Tampa on Monday (local time).

Video from Puglia's dash cam showed him stop and get out within seconds of the dog getting hit.

Puglia says he wrapped the dog in an emergency blanket, put him in his SUV and called dispatch.

The dog survived with minor cuts and bruises.