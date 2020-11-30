US newspaper apologises for racially biased coverage, weeks after similar statement from Stuff

The Kansas City Star newspaper's top editor has apologised for past decades of racially biased coverage and the newspaper has posted a series of stories examining how it ignored the concerns and achievements of Black residents and helped keep Kansas City segregated.

An undated photo shows men in the newsroom of the The Kansas City Star. Source: Associated Press

The newspaper said a detailed examination of its past coverage and that of its longtime sister newspaper, the Kansas City Times, documented how they often wrote about Black residents only as criminals or people living in crime-plagued neighbourhoods and ignored segregation in Kansas City, Missouri, and its public schools.

“It is well past time for an apology, acknowledging, as we do so, that the sins of our past still reverberate today,” Star President and Editor Mike Fannin wrote.

The Star's apology and its lengthy series of stories, posted on its website today, followed a Los Angeles Times editorial in September apologising for past racially biased coverage.

The Montgomery, Alabama, Advertiser in 2018 apologised for “shameful” decades of coverage of lynchings, and National Geographic magazine apologised the same year for its past racist coverage.

In New Zealand, Stuff last month issued an apology for its racist portrayal of Māori over decades of reporting.