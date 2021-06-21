TODAY |

US Navy releases footage of 18,000kg bomb exploding in ocean

Source:  1 NEWS

The US Navy has released footage of an 18,000kg bomb exploding in the ocean off Florida.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Footage of the detonation was captured off the USS Gerald R. Ford. Source: US Navy

Video of the massive bomb test was captured from onboard the USS Gerald R. Ford.

The US Navy posted the footage to its official Twitter account, with the caption. 

“Ever wonder what a 40,000 pound explosive looks like from the bridge wing of a @USNavy aircraft carrier?

"Watch footage from #USSGeraldRFord's first explosive event of Full Ship Shock Trials and find out! 🤯 #ThisIsFordClass #WeAreNavalAviation #Warship78."

According to US media reports the detonation caused caused a 3.9 magnitude earthquake to register roughly 100 miles away in Daytona Beach.

World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Skilled migrants awaiting residency feel let down by Government
2
Witnesses sought to double-fatal Auckland motorway crash
3
Gayford spent more time on Neve's cake than wedding plans - Ardern
4
Two people hospitalised after Dargaville shooting
5
'A person who steals a dog and mistreats it is a heartless criminal' - Police
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Five killed after school building site collapses in Belgium

Deadly Florida Pride parade crash unintentional, say officials

Scott Morrison won't 'cancel' close mate involved in QAnon conspiracy

Fiji Covid-19 outbreak continues to soar with 166 new infections