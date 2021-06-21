US Navy releases footage of 18,000kg bomb exploding in ocean

The US Navy has released footage of an 18,000kg bomb exploding in the ocean off Florida.

Video of the massive bomb test was captured from onboard the USS Gerald R. Ford.

The US Navy posted the footage to its official Twitter account, with the caption.

“Ever wonder what a 40,000 pound explosive looks like from the bridge wing of a @USNavy aircraft carrier?

"Watch footage from #USSGeraldRFord's first explosive event of Full Ship Shock Trials and find out! 🤯 #ThisIsFordClass #WeAreNavalAviation #Warship78."