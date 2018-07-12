US Navy now allows women to wear ponytails

The Navy says it will now allow servicewomen to sport ponytails and other longer hairstyles, reversing a policy that long forbade them from letting their hair down.

In this Dec. 14, 2013 file photo, Navy women's soccer goalkeeper Elizabeth Hoerner stands in formation before the start of the Army Navy NCAA college football game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Source: Associated Press

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson says it makes the Navy more inclusive.

Many black women had asked for changes to the female grooming standards.

A female sailor announced the new policy during a Facebook Live event Tuesday with Richardson.

Lock hairstyles, or ropelike strands, are also now allowed. Wider hair buns too. And women can wear ponytails while in uniform.

At the US Naval War College in Rhode Island today, women said they're excited to switch from buns, which don't fit well under helmets.