 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


US must work with Russia, move past election issues - President Trump

share

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump said overnight that "it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia" after his lengthy meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Germany.

The US President met with Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit.
Source: US ABC

But he is still avoiding the question of whether he accepts Putin's denial that Russia was responsible for meddling in the 2016 election.

Speaking in a series of tweets the morning after returning from a world leaders' summit in Germany, Trump said he "strongly pressed" Putin twice over Russian meddling during their meeting Saturday.

Trump said that Putin "vehemently denied" the conclusions of American intelligence agencies that Russian hackers and propagandists tried to sway the election in Trump's favour.

But Trump would not say whether he believed Putin, tweeting only that he's "already given my opinion".

Trump has said he thinks Russia probably hacked the emails of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton staffers, but that "other people and/or countries" were likely involved as well. He said ahead of the meeting that, "Nobody knows for sure."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov first told reporters in Germany on Friday that Trump had accepted Putin's assurances that Russia hadn't meddled — an assertion Putin repeated today after the Group of 20 summit. Putin said he left the meeting thinking that Trump had believed his in-person denials.

"He asked questions, I replied. It seemed to me that he was satisfied with the answers," Putin said.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson did not answer directly when asked Sunday if Trump had accepted Putin's denial, but told reporters in Ukraine that Trump's conversation with Putin on election interference went "about the way we expected." Tillerson was the only other American official in the room.

Related

Politics

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattles Wellingtonians awake, felt by more than 4000

00:35
2
The weather presenter had a hard time keeping it together herself as she carried on with her forecast.

TV journalists hold back laughs after accidentally making sexual innuendo

00:35
3
Video circulating online show young men attacking the truckie and nearly ripping his door off.

Auckland truck driver assaulted by group of angry boy racers

02:16
4
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest forecast.

Wrap up warm: Cold week ahead with snow, gales forecast

00:26
5
Tyla-Mia Foster won the under-13s race against more than 30 student.

Far North's 'Flash' beats off competitors from top schools to win North Island U-13 Secondary School Cycling Champs

06:20
Mr Peters says the Green's owe NZ first "an apology" over their co-leader's comments.

Winston Peter's labels Green Party 'raging hypocrites' but won't definitely rule out coalition with them

Mr Peters says Green’s owe NZ first an apology over co-leader’s "racist" accusation.

NZFirst supporters bussed into Palmerston North to be told everything is not well in the regions.

NZ First hits back at Metiria Turei's comments on immigration approach, puts coalition into question

"My warning to the Greens is don't call New Zealand First racist."

01:01
The All Blacks' first-five missed several chances to give his side a win over the past two Tests.

'Stats mean nothing' – Steve Hansen defends Beauden Barrett over missed kicks against Lions

The All Blacks' first-five missed several chances to give his side a series win.

There were plenty of other fans behind the scenes today.

'We have a chance after all' - France's refusal to help TNZ made for defining moment after dramatic capsize

It was reported Grant Dalton requested equipment from the French to fix the boat, but were refused.

00:25
Golfing star Sergio Garcia and former All Black Dan Carter in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

Watch: All Blacks legend Dan Carter rubs shoulders with David Beckham and Sergio Garcia at Wimbledon

Dan and Honor Carter were watching Rafael Nadal's third round match.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ