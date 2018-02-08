US mums accuse daycare of waxing their toddlers' eyebrows without permission

Two mothers are accusing their children's daycare centre in the US of waxing their eyebrows without permission.

Alyssa Salgado claims she noticed her two-year-old daughter, Lilayiah, was missing a patch of hair between her eyebrows after she picked her up last Thursday evening.

"I, like, got a closer look and I saw she was missing her patch of hair because she has a unibrow and she was born like that," Ms Salgado told WLTX19 news.

The mother said she spoke to the director of the daycare centre at Columbia Basin College campus in the north-western US state of Washington the night she noticed, as well as the next day.

After speaking to other mums, Ms Salgado soon realised she wasn't alone.

Glenda Maria Cruiz also claims that her son's eyebrows were waxed on the same day.

"I tried to touch his face. He doesn't let me touch his face. He says, ‘No, No, stop,’ and it hurts me because that's my baby," Ms Cruiz said.

In a statement, the executive director of the daycare Brian Ace said they take the allegations "seriously and will work to support the investigation process."