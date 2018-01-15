US moves ships, bombers toward Korea ahead of Winter Olympics

The US is beefing up its presence around the Korean Peninsula ahead of next month's Winter Olympics by deploying stealth bombers, at least one extra aircraft carrier and a new amphibious assault ship to the region.

A US Air Force, a B-2 Spirit, assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, taxis on the flightline at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Source: Associated Press

Coming after Washington agreed to postpone massive annual military manoeuvres with South Korea until after the Games, North Korea says the US is trying to put a chill on its renewed talks with Seoul.

"Such moves are an unpardonable military provocation chilling the atmosphere for improved inter-Korean relations," the North's ruling party said in a commentary published over the weekend.

Representatives of both Koreas held a second round of talks on Monday near the Demilitarized Zone to try to pave the way for a North Korean delegation to join the Pyeongchang Games.

The US has officially welcomed the talks and the moves represent routine training and scheduled upgrades, according to US military officials.

Tensions remain high and the military deployments are significant.

The ships and bombers could figure largely in a US response to any military emergencies during the Games. North Korea may view them as a greater and more imminent threat.