US military join battle against ISIS-linked insurgency in Philippines

The US military has deployed a spy plane to help provide surveillance to troops battling militants still holed up in a few buildings in Marawi with an unspecified number of civilian hostages.

The tough-talking Philippines President Duterte took an adversarial stance toward former US President Barack Obama, who had criticised his bloody anti-drug crackdown, but his relations with Trump have been markedly better.

The Marawi siege unfolded after a May 23 army raid failed to capture a top terror suspect, Isnilon Hapilon, who has been designated by ISIS as its leader in Southeast Asia.

The raid pre-empted a plot by about 500 gunmen waving ISIS style black flags to capture all of Marawi and kill as many Christians as they could, military officials say.

Duterte told reporters yesterday that he decided to declare martial law in the southern third of the country to better stop the gunmen from escaping from Marawi or launching new attacks elsewhere.

While he has warned before that ISIS has gained a foothold in the country's south, Duterte said he was still surprised by the magnitude of the violence in Marawi, adding that he has been told that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was behind the Marawi attack.