US Mega Millions lottery sparks buyer frenzy, as it swells to $2.4 billion NZD

The lure of a record jackpot in tomorrow's Mega Million lottery in the US is enticing even those who typically can't spare the money to get their own tickets.

The jackpot had swelled to $2.4 billion NZD today, and the sister Powerball lottery grew to at least $946 million NZD.

Those numbers were exciting for Therese Gray as she pushed her walker up to the counter at the convenience store and declared to everyone there that they were looking at the next billionaire as she bought two lottery tickets.

Gray says she seldom buys lottery tickets because she doesn't have disposable income.

But the dream of winning a slice of the combined $3 billion jackpots brought a smile to her face.

The ticket-printing machine at Ernie's Liquors in San Jose, California, was working non-stop yesterday. The store sold a $950 million NZD Mega Millions ticket in July and ticket-buyers hoped that lightning would strike twice.

Emilio Apodaca said he just bought five tickets, but was confident that one would be a winner.

And Connie Sanmaritano said if she doesn't win, she hopes the winner will be someone who needs the money.

The advertised $2.4 billion Mega Millions prize - the world's largest ever lottery jackpot - and $946 million Powerball prize aren't quite real.

That is, those are the amount you'd be paid if you chose an annuity, doled out over 29 years.

Nearly every winner opts for cash, which is the amount of money the lottery folks actually have in the bank ready to pay out to the company that would fund the annuity.

The cash option is still massive, at $1.6 billion NZD for Mega Millions and $554 million NZD for Powerball. But those numbers aren't splayed across billboards and shown in countless mini marts across America.

The odds of winning don't change as jackpots get larger, but the chance that more than one winner will share the prize do.