US medical centre live streams brain surgery on conscious patient

Methodist Dallas Medical Center this week livestreamed on Facebook a portion of awake brain surgery performed on 25-year-old Jenna Schardt to remove a mass of blood vessels in her brain that had affected her ability to talk.

"It manifested as some stroke-like symptoms. So they needed to take that out. But it happened to be right near a part of the brain that is well-known to be involved in your language abilities", Associated Press medical writer Lauran Neergaard explains.

Thousands watched the procedure that lasted about 45-minutes as it was livestreamed on Facebook.

Neegard explained that livestreaming the operation had educational value.

"By livestreaming it, lots of people got to see what this is all about in a different way than if you see a dramatised version on a TV show. And it probably allayed the fear of people who may have to face this themselves. To be able to show step by step."

Schardt awoke from a light anesthesia she was under as her skull was opened up. She remained conscious and smiled as she talked to doctors during the operation.