US media project victory for Biden in Michigan, bringing him within hair's breadth of victory

Numerous major US new outlets have now projected a victory in Michigan for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, bringing him within striking distance of winning the presidency.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden holds his face mask after speaking at a rally in Minnesota. Source: Associated Press

CNN, NBC, Fox News, The New York Times and the Washington Post have now all made the call that Biden is likely to win the state, and its 16 electoral votes.

That victory brings Biden within a hair's breadth of victory over Republican Donald Trump.

Donald Trump had earlier questioned the ballot totals in Michigan in a tweet which has now been flagged for misinformation, after a typo in vote numbers returned by a county accidentally allocated more than 100,000 votes to Biden.

The change was corrected shortly afterwards and the votes removed.

Trump is now in the process of attempting to sue to stop the counting of votes in Michigan, because they say their observers did not have access to the counting process.

Trump's campaign are also separately demanding a recount in Wisconsin.

A total of 270 electoral votes are needed to win, and as of 11am today, the major networks had their totals at:

- Fox News: Biden 264 214 Trump

- New York Times: Biden 253 214 Trump

- CNN: Biden 253 213 Trump

- Los Angeles Times: Biden 248 214 Trump

- Washington Post: Biden 253 214 Trump

- ABC News: Biden 253 214 Trump

- CBS News: Biden 253 213 Trump