US Maths professor praised for holding student's baby in class so he could take notes

A US maths professor has been praised on social media after a photo of him holding a student's baby during class went viral online. 

The baby's father, Wayne Hayer, had been unable to find a baby-sitter so brought baby Assata to the lesson with him, according to the BBC.

After Mr Hayer explained his situation to Professor Nathan Alexander he took his baby girl for the whole 50 minute class, just so Mr Hayer could take "good notes".

Mr Alexander told Buzzfeed News he doesn’t have children of his own and said he was very worried she would start crying.

"She was actually extremely well behaved," he said.

The Maths professor teaches at Morehouse, an all-male, arts college in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dr Martin Luther King Jr is one of the school’s most famous graduates.

Mr Alexander reportedly told Mr Hayer he could bring his daughter to class after noticing he would often have to leave early to look after her.

"He works two jobs, is a full time student, is involved in leadership programmes at school and is a parent, Mr Alexander told CNN.

"This photo serves as a reminder of what parents have to do every day and how important it is to have affordable childcare."

Social media users praised the babies father for his dedication.

"Huge respect for the prof obviously but can we talk about the dad still showing up in the first place? That’s one strong and dedicated parent/student," one person posted on Twitter.

After this story went viral, other professors also offered to help other students with childcare.

"This is fabulous!" one professor wrote. "To anyone taking my @UMIOE 510 [class] this fall, if you’re ever in this bind, I’ll have your back."

In a Facebook post the baby's mother, Firda Hayer, thanked everyone for their support.

"Seeing the outpouring of support from friends, family and strangers for Assata and Wayne is a sight to behold. I can feel genuine love and enthusiasm."

She thanked Professor Nathan Alexander, "Thank you to black educators like Dr Nathan Alexander for your compassion and understanding. This came at the right time."

Maths professor Nathan Alexander holding baby Assata. Source: Twitter
