US man who trafficked more than 3500 protected turtles charged

Source:

Associated Press

A Pennsylvania man has been indicted on charges of trafficking more than 3,500 protected turtles.

The US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania says David Sommers poached diamondback terrapins and their eggs from coastal marshes in New Jersey.

The turtles are protected under New Jersey law and by an international treaty.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service agents allegedly seized over 3,400 diamondback terrapin hatchlings from Sommers' Levittown, Pennsylvania, home in October.

The indictment charges 62-year-old Sommers with smuggling turtles and submitting false records for a package shipped to Canada and four violations of the Lacey Act.

The law bans trade in illegally obtained wildlife, fish and plants.No attorney information was available for Sommers.

