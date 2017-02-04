 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


US man put dismembered wife in suitcase, set it ablaze

share

Source:

Associated Press

Investigators believe a homeless man killed his wife in an abandoned restaurant, chopped up her body, stuffed it into a suitcase and then calmly rode with it aboard a train before he burned her remains in a parking lot, Los Angeles police said today.

US Police Generic

Source: istock.com

After Valentino Gutierrez killed his wife last week in a shuttered restaurant in Pasadena, he dismembered her body, stuffed her remains into a large suitcase and boarded a light-rail train at a nearby station, Deputy Chief Justin Eisenberg said.

Gutierrez, 56, who was charged Friday with murder and arson, didn't draw any suspicion on the train and hopped aboard his bicycle after he exited the train.

With the suitcase in tow, he peddled from a train station to the parking lot of a Home Depot in Los Angeles, where he set the suitcase ablaze.

Detectives still haven't identified a motive in the case and coroner's officials have been unable to identify the burned remains.

But police believe the victim was Gutierrez's wife, 31-year-old Tiana Alfred, who has been reported missing.

The killing was a "particularly disturbing homicide because of its sheer brutality," Eisenberg said at a news conference today announcing Gutierrez's arrest.

Detectives were able to identify Gutierrez as a suspect after they reviewed surveillance video from the transit system that showed a man with a similar suitcase riding a light-rail train, which led investigators to Pasadena.

A police bloodhound tracked Gutierrez's movements in the neighbourhood and when detectives showed photographs from the surveillance video to homeless people in Pasadena, they immediately identified Gutierrez, Capt. William Hays said.

"To dismember an individual like that is pretty grotesque," Hays said. "It takes a lot of effort and determination by an individual.

Gutierrez made an initial court appearance today, but did not enter a plea, prosecutors said.


Related

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Check the forecast in your region: Weekend washout in store for Auckland as Northland prepares for subtropical downpour

2
Barnaby Joyce is waiting to hear the verdict after finding out this year he was a NZ citizen.

'This situation is devastating' - Barnaby Joyce's wife speaks out on husband's impending baby with ex-staffer

3
Police car

Man, 68, charged with murder after 78-year-old shot dead in Taranaki

00:15
4
The Kiwi star had another double-double in his side’s 125-105 victory.

Steven Adams slams home monster dunk as OKC decimate Golden State Warriors

00:17
5
Allen Taylor had been trying to stop the kids picking on another child half their size.

'Come on you maggot' – Aussie youths attack news cameraman in violent rage

01:59
The International Energy Authority says power prices in NZ have risen much faster than other countries.

Power prices in the spotlight in major Government review of electricity market

Are New Zealanders paying too much for their power? That's the question a new Government review will ask.

00:30
The large multi-storey building in Hualien, Taiwan, is one of many buildings destroyed by the quake.

Four dead, dozens of people unaccounted for after 6.4 magnitude Taiwan quake

The magnitude 6.4 quake caused at least four buildings in worst-hit Hualien county to cave in.

00:30
The large multi-storey building in Hualien, Taiwan, is one of many buildings destroyed by the quake.

Watch: Taiwan military hospital tilts at insane angle following deadly 6.4 magnitude quake

The multi-storey building is one of many destroyed by the quake today in Taiwan's east.


00:15
A bid to pull the truck up onto its wheels saw it flop down onto its other side near the Kaimai Ranges summit.

Video: The moment rolled truck flops onto its other side as Kaimais recovery bid goes awry

No one was injured and the driver of the truck managed to get out, but the trouble didn't end there.

01:45
The Hamilton team lost their treasured waka in a fire, but are now back on course.

'Just still emotional' – arson-hit Hamilton waka ama team humbled after reaching world champs on borrowed vessel

Te Toki lost their treasured waka in an arson attack last year, but that didn't deter them.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 