US man mistook neighbour's house as his own, killing homeowner he thought was intruder

A man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the US after he mistook a neighbour's house for his own and killed the homeowner, thinking he was an intruder.

Michael G. Augustine. Source: Raytown Police Department

Police in Missouri believe Michael G. Augustine, 43, was drunk when he allegedly choked his neighbour to death during the incident last week.

It was Augustine himself who called the police to report an intruder. Raytown Police said in a statement that Augustine told them "he had the intruder pinned down in his front yard."

However, when police arrived at the address given to them by Augustine no one was there. Instead they found him a block away from his own home restraining Clifford King, 60, in a choke hold.

Upon examination Mr King no longer had a pulse and was pronounced dead in hospital shortly after.

According to court documents officers at the scene say Augustine smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech.

Reports from local TV station WDAF-TV say Augustine has posted bail of $US150,000 and moved out of the area.