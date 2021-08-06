TODAY |

US man lived with dead girlfriend for months, prosecutors say

Source:  Associated Press

A 37-year-old suburban Detroit man who lived with his girlfriend's mutilated corpse for more than seven months has been charged in her slaying, prosecutors said today.

Matthew Lewinski. Source: Macomb County Sheriff Office

Matthew Lewinski is jailed on first-degree murder, disinterment and mutilation of a body, and concealing the death of an individual charges, the Macomb County prosecutor’s office said in a news release.

The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens identified the victim as Jerri Winters and said Lewinski was arraigned Friday in Clinton Township District Court.

The woman’s body was discovered in the basement of the home in Clinton Township last week.

Prosecutors said she was killed at the house in December and that her body had been moved to the basement.

They did not explain how she was killed, or how they know when she died and that her body had been moved.

The prosecutor’s office also said large portions of flesh appeared to have been removed from her back, but did not elaborate.

The Associated Press left a message today seeking comment from an attorney representing Lewinski.

World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Person with Covid-19 taken from quarantine hotel to Auckland hospital
2
Carrington: Connecting to my Māori roots has helped me
3
Perenara's All Blacks return up in air after Bledisloe recall
4
Dozens of horses, including pregnant mares, shot dead in QLD
5
Larry Page's staff tried to upgrade his MIQ room
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Three men charged over armed Auckland carjacking

Disgraced Ron Brierley's next court date may be delayed by Covid

Meet the South Aucklanders standing up to violence

Masterton police want info about 'frightening' petrol station robbery