 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


US man jailed for locking woman in box in his basement, sexually assaulting her

share

Source:

Associated Press

A judge sentenced a Wisconsin man on Tuesday to 13 years in prison for locking a woman inside a wooden box in his basement and sexually assaulting her.

Allen Jamroz

Allen Jamroz

Source: Marathon County Sheriff's Department

Allen Jamroz, 56, of Mosinee also was sentenced to seven years of extended supervision for second-degree sexual assault and false imprisonment.

As part of a plea deal, charges of kidnapping and battery were dismissed but considered during sentencing, USA Today Network-Wisconsin reported.

In court, the 20-year-old woman said she is "scared to have a relationship with anybody" after the December 2016 assault.

"I have so many triggers now," the woman told Marathon County Judge Greg Strasser.

She said she worries about whether she will be able to trust any man enough to have a normal relationship.

Authorities say the woman went to Jamroz's home to visit his granddaughter, but the granddaughter wasn't there.

Jamroz asked the woman for help on a remodeling project in his basement, and then used a homemade stun gun on her, forced her into the box and screwed it shut.

She was able to escape hours later.

Jamroz apologized at the sentencing.

"If I could take this back, I would," he said.

Jamroz has been a productive member of his community his entire life, said his attorney, Suzanne O'Neill. He worked for the Chicago Department of Sanitation before getting divorced and moving with his two children to Mosinee, about 175 miles (282 kilometers) northwest of Milwaukee.

The judge said he looked at the picture of the box and saw the amount of work that went into cutting all the boards for it and joining them together.

"It's a coffin. That's what it is - it's a coffin," Strasser said.

Strasser ordered Jamroz to undergo counseling and to pay restitution for the woman's counseling.

Related

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:27
1
Forecaster Georgina Griffiths says July could be "rough" after frosty start to winter.

'Extremely cold temperatures for June', says MetService, but the worst is yet to come

00:28
2
The football legend was rushed to hospital after his team's win at the Football World Cup.

Football icon Diego Maradona rushed to hospital after collapsing following dramatic Argentina World Cup win

01:50
3
The players were promised a bonus after they upset Italy last year.

Most read story: 'Just having the same old broken promises' - Tonga rugby union players furious about no pay in recent Pacific Nations Cup

4
modern kitchen and busy chefs kitchen, restraurant, food, chef, chefs

Teenager who stole tip jar offered job by Taranaki restaurant owner

02:02
5
The Housing Minister insisted Labour’s support for offshore investment in new builds hasn’t changed in the last four years.

Watch: Uproar from National Party in Parliament as Phil Twyford insists Labour 'welcome' foreign investment for building new homes

02:27
Forecaster Georgina Griffiths says July could be "rough" after frosty start to winter.

'Extremely cold temperatures for June', says MetService, but the worst is yet to come

The temperature overnight last night in Auckland dropped to two degrees, with many other regions dropping to just below freezing.

02:21
Hawaii politician Doug Chin took his opposition to President Donald Trump’s ruling to the US Supreme Court.

Politician who challenged President Trump's travel ban says: 'I'll be on right side of history'

Hawaii's Doug Chin spoke to 1 NEWS before the landmark court decision.

Police car generic.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hamilton

The pedestrian was given CPR at the scene but was unable to be revived.

01:59
The Sleep On Side campaign warns pregnant women not to sleep on their backs during their last trimester.

Hopes at least 16 unborn babies a year can be saved as stillbirth prevention campaign launched

The Sleep On Side campaign warns pregnant women not to sleep on their backs during their last trimester.

00:18
Motorists travelling between Gisborne and Opotiki will need to use an alternative route.

Watch: Aerial footage shows extent of huge slip that has closed SH2 in Waioeka Gorge

Motorists travelling between Gisborne and Opotiki will need to use an alternative route.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 