US man finds five-week-old kitten glued to busy road

Associated Press
An Oregon man says he found a five-week-old kitten glued to a busy road.

KPTV says Chuck Hawley rescued the kitten, which had some sort of glue on its paws, neck and tail.

Veterinarian Jenny Bate says it's clear the glue was intentionally put on the kitten's paws.

She was able to remove the glue using mineral oil and the kitten should fully recover.

Hawley says it's incredible the kitten wasn't hit by a car.

He saw several vehicles drive over it before he could rescue it.

Hawley tells KPTV he and his wife will adopt the kitten. They have named it Sticky.

Marion County Sheriff's Lt. Chris Baldridge says if Hawley files a crime report, his agency will investigate.

So far, no report has been filed.

  

This photo provided by Fox 12 Oregon shows a small kitten that was recently found glued to a busy road near Silverton, Ore. The kitten, who is expected to make a full recovery after a visit to the veterinarian, has found a new home with his rescuer, Chuck Hawley, whose wife named the kitten "Sticky." (Fox 12 Oregon via AP)
Sticky is expected to make a full recovery. Source: Associated Press
