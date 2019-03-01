TODAY |

US man charged with relieving himself on high school running track suing police for releasing mug shot

Associated Press
Topics
World
North America
Crime and Justice

A former school superintendent who made headlines after he was charged with defecating on another high school's track has asked New Jersey's attorney general to investigate whether police acted unlawfully when they took his mug shot and released it to the media.

In a letter to Attorney General Gurbir Grewal on Monday, attorney Matthew Adams said the actions by the Holmdel Police Department were designed to "create a media spectacle" around the charges against Thomas Tramaglini.

Tramaglini was issued summonses in May after police alleged he repeatedly defecated on the Holmdel High School track.

He eventually pleaded guilty to relieving himself in public on one occasion and paid a $500 fine. He resigned as superintendent of the Kenilworth school district.

Adams alleged that state law prevents police from taking and releasing mug shots of people charged with low-level offenses such as those faced by Tramaglini.

According to his letter, a review of arrest reports provided by the township involving similar violations of municipal ordinances since 2007 revealed no instances in which mug shots were released.

"The malicious and unlawful conduct by one or more representatives of the Holmdel Township Police Department achieved exactly what was apparently intended, and Dr. Tramaglini has sustained significant harm," Adams wrote.

A message was left seeking comment from an attorney for the police department. A spokesman for Grewal said Tuesday the letter was being reviewed but declined to comment further.

Tramaglini has already filed a notice of intent to sue the police department for potential damages of more than $1 million due to loss of income, harm to his reputation, emotional distress and invasion of privacy.

The Tramaglini case received national exposure after details came to light and he became the subject of what Adams wrote was "reckless, inaccurate and sophomoric news stories."

Adams has said Tramaglini has a medical condition that affects his bowel movements when he runs.

Thomas Tramaglini, who is suing police for releasing his mug shot
Thomas Tramaglini, who is suing police for releasing his mug shot Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:19
Twenty-five-years clean himself, Walsh says the gangs have helped reduce the 'scary' problem he saw here in the mid-2000s.
The Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh talks to Black Power, Mongrel Mob at Auckland marae about kicking meth
2
The captain of the Russian vessel was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident.
Watch: Captain of huge Russian ship 'drunk' as it crashes into busy South Korean bridge
3
Researchers at the University of Michigan were ecstatic with the footage.
Startling footage shows tarantula dragging opossum through Amazon, first time such an encounter documented
4
The Prime Minister says she’s ‘not ruling anything in or out,’ including implementing a capital gains tax.
John Armstrong's opinion: Jacinda Ardern struck by a bad case of the political heebie-jeebies over Tax Working Group recommendations
5
Man jailed for beating teen to death who squirted him with watergun
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:27
Researchers at the University of Michigan were ecstatic with the footage.

Startling footage shows tarantula dragging opossum through Amazon, first time such an encounter documented

A trustee jointly accused of stealing close to a $1m from a Māori trust has entered a plea of not guilty at the Auckland District Court today.

Police officer appears in Auckland court charged with sex attack on fellow officer

Fleeing teen driver allegedly tries to run down cops after Auckland ram raids in stolen cars
James Stern at a news conference in Jackson, Mississipi.

American neo-Nazi group appoints black activist as new leader drawing comparisons to BlacKkKlansman movie