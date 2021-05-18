US man charged for gender reveal blast that rocked nearby towns

A man was charged today for an explosive gender reveal party that was heard by nearby residents in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Torromeo quarry (file photo). Source: Google Maps

Anthony Spinelli, of Kingston, was charged with disorderly conduct, police said.

It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer and a phone number couldn't be found for him.

Police in Kingston, a town not far from the Massachusetts stateline, received reports of a loud explosion the night of April 20.

They responded to Torromeo quarry, where they found people who acknowledged holding a gender reveal party with explosives.

The source was Tannerite — 36 kilograms of it, police said.

The family thought the quarry would be the safest spot to blow up the explosive, which is typically sold over the counter as a target for firearms practice, police said.