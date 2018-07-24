US man arrested for working out naked in gym told police he was in 'judgement free zone'

A man who stripped naked before working out at a New Hampshire gym told police officers that he thought he was in a "Judgement Free Zone," before being arrested.

NECN reports 34-year-old Eric Stagno, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was charged with indecent exposure, lewdness and disorderly conduct yesterday for taking off his clothes and exercising at a Plaistow Planet Fitness.

Police say he walked back and forth and started doing poses on a yoga mat.

He allegedly referenced Planet Fitness' slogan that it is a "Judgement Free Zone."

Mr Stagno is free on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on September 21 in Plaistow District Court.