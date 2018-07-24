 

US man arrested for working out naked in gym told police he was in 'judgement free zone'

Associated Press
A man who stripped naked before working out at a New Hampshire gym told police officers that he thought he was in a "Judgement Free Zone," before being arrested.

NECN reports 34-year-old Eric Stagno, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was charged with indecent exposure, lewdness and disorderly conduct yesterday for taking off his clothes and exercising at a Plaistow Planet Fitness.

Police say he walked back and forth and started doing poses on a yoga mat.

He allegedly referenced Planet Fitness' slogan that it is a "Judgement Free Zone."

Mr Stagno is free on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on September 21 in Plaistow District Court.

Mr Stagno could not be reached for comment, and his attorney could not be immediately identified.

Source: istock.com
