US lawmakers nearly dissolve into fistfight as tempers flare in late night debate

Source:  Associated Press

A small group of US House lawmakers came close to physically fighting today as the congressional count of electoral votes stretched into the wee hours and a Pennsylvania Democrat charged that Republicans had been telling "lies" about his state's votes.

Rep. Morgan Griffiths, R-Va., objected after Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Pa., said a breach of the Capitol by an angry mob earlier in the day was "inspired by lies, the same lies you are hearing in this room tonight."

As tempers flared, Griffiths demanded Lamb take his words back.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shot down the objection as it wasn't made in a timely manner after the original comments. 

But a few minutes later Republicans and Democrats streamed to the middle aisle, with around a dozen lawmakers getting close to each other and arguing. 

However the group quickly broke up when Pelosi called for order on the floor.

US President Donald Trump has falsely claimed there was widespread fraud in Pennsylvania and other states and Republicans have echoed those claims as they have challenged electoral votes.

The House eventually voted down the objection, 282-138. The only assenting votes were from Republicans.

