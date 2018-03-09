TODAY |

US landlord finds 15 tarantulas, python left behind by tenant

Source:  Associated Press

A Maine landlord arranged for the rescue of 15 tarantulas and one python that had been left behind by a tenant.

File image of a tarantula Source: 1 NEWS

Animal rescuer Drew Desjardins was called to the apartment Wednesday in Auburn, the Sun Journal reported.

He found that four of 19 tarantulas had died and that the ball python did not have water.

Desjardins said Thursday that he took the surviving animals back to his home and that they were doing fine.

All the recovered animals are illegal in Maine and will be relocated. There was no word on whether the tenant was being sought.

