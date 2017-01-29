US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide

A US judge has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's ban on travellers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

The move comes after Washington state and Minnesota urged a nationwide hold on the executive order that has launched legal battles across the country.

US District Judge James Robart in Seattle ruled that the states had standing to challenge Mr Trump's order, which government lawyers disputed, and said they showed their case was likely to succeed.

"The state has met its burden in demonstrating immediate and irreparable injury," Judge Robart said.

Mr Trump's order last week sparked protests nationwide and confusion at airports as some travellers were detained.

The White House has argued that it will make the country safer.

Washington became the first state to sue over the order that temporarily bans travel for people from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen and suspends the US refugee program.

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said this week that the travel ban significantly harms residents and effectively mandates discrimination. Minnesota joined the suit two days later.

After the ruling, Mr Ferguson said people from the affected countries can now apply for entry to the US.

"Judge Robart's decision, effective immediately ... puts a halt to President Trump's unconstitutional and unlawful executive order," Mr Ferguson said.

"The law is a powerful thing - it has the ability to hold everybody accountable to it, and that includes the president of the United States."