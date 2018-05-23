US judge evicts 30-year-old man from his parents' house - after he wouldn't leave

An upstate New York judge has ordered a 30-year-old man to move out of his parents' house after they went to court to evict him.

Michael Rotondo told the judge today he knows his parents want him out of their Camillus home, near Syracuse.

But he argued he's entitled to six months more time.

The judge rejected that claim as outrageous.

Rotondo told reporters he'll appeal.

Mark and Christina Rotondo brought the state Supreme Court case after letters telling their son to leave while offering money and other help were ignored.

They didn't answer a call seeking comment and their letters, filed in court, don't give their reasons.