US to join other nations in restricting travel from India amid Covid-19 surge

Source:  Associated Press

The US will restrict travel from India starting next week, the White House said today, citing a devastating rise in Covid-19 cases in the country and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus.

People wait to receive Covid-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, April 29. Source: Associated Press

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden's administration made the determination on the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The policy will be implemented in light of extraordinarily high Covid-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating in the India,” she said.

More than 40 nations have pledged to send medical supplies. Source: BBC

With 386,452 new cases, India now has reported more than 18.7 million since the pandemic began, second only to the United States.

The Health Ministry on today also reported 3,498 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 208,330. Experts believe both figures are an undercount, but it’s unclear by how much.

Long queues have been seen outside polling booths, raising fears of further spread. Source: Breakfast

The US joins New Zealand, Australia, Hong Kong, the UK, Dubai, Canada, Pakistan, Iran, Netherlands, Thailand and Italy in restricting flights.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
