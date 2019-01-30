TODAY |

US imposes new sanctions on Iran as tensions escalate

Associated Press
More From
World
Middle East
North America
Politics

The United States is announcing new sanctions on Iran as tensions escalate between Washington and Tehran.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order overnight announcing new sanctions targeting Iran's steel, aluminum, copper and iron sectors, which provide foreign currency earnings for Iran's crippled economy.

Earlier, Iran threatened to enrich its uranium stockpile closer to weapons-grade levels in 60 days if world powers fail to negotiate new terms of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Trump pulled out of the deal a year ago, but European and other nations stayed in.

Iran's move comes at a sensitive moment in the region.

The White House said it dispatched the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and B-52 bombers to the Persian Gulf over what it described as a new threat from Iran.

President Donald Trump speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Dismissing a tell-all book by a former White House aide as “made up stories and fiction.”
President Donald Trump. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Middle East
North America
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:22
The trooper was critically injured in an exercise in Auckland last night.
New Zealand SAS member dies following training incident in Auckland
2
Traffic is at a standstill on Auckland's Southern Motorway due to an incident south of the city.
Person dies after reportedly falling from moving vehicle on major Auckland motorway, traffic at a standstill
3
Europe Correspondent Joy Reid spoke to the locals to find out what they think of the name.
Hello, Archie! Prince Harry, Meghan introduce the world to their son
4
A Hastings District Councillor says locals and tourists were prevented from going up the mountain and felt intimidated.
Te Mata Peak visitors 'told to turn back' and 'felt intimidated' as Mongrel Mob held apparent patching ceremony
5
Paul Buchanan explained the history of the military’s use of marine mammals.
Beluga whale accused of being Russian spy highlights 'militarisation of the arctic'
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:51
They plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Farms face softer greenhouse gas reduction target than carbon emitters
02:22
Minister Shane Jones says some might not be new jobs and some roles might be short term.

Jobs created by provincial growth fund may not be quite what they seem

Fears for missing four-year-old girl after stepfather's story changes 'several times'

02:17
Mr Peters said he had never seen such a "pathetic, lonely sight" when Simon Bridges was kicked out of the House on May 7.

Winston Peters calls National Party 'leaderless rabble' during pointed Parliamentary address