 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

US to impose sanctions on Russia over nerve agent attack on ex-spy in England

Associated Press
Topics
World
UK and Europe
North America

The United States will impose sanctions on Russia for its use of a nerve agent in an attempt to kill a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain.

British health officials say despite the precautions, the risk of harm is low. Source: Breakfast

The State Department says today the sanctions will be imposed on Russia because it used a chemical weapon in violation of international law.

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned by Novichok, a military-grade nerve agent, in the British town of Salisbury in March.

Ms Skirpal and her father, a former Russian spy, were poisoned in Salisbury,England in March. Source: Breakfast

Britain has accused Russia of being behind the attack, which the Kremlin vehemently denies.

Since the March attack, two other British nationals with no ties to Russia have been poised by the substance.

Following a 15-day congressional notification period, the sanctions will take effect on or around August 22, according to a statement from the State Department.

Trump’s failure back up claims from US intelligence agencies came as he met President Putin in Helsinki.
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
World
UK and Europe
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Boat sheds in Herne Bay Auckland, taken early morning.

'Disgusting': Pasifika man felt racially profiled while viewing property in Auckland's Herne Bay
2

Watch: Simon Bridges forced to apologise after yelling 'this isn't comedy hour' as Jacinda Ardern speaks in Parliament
3

Two security staff stood down after ugly altercation at Westfield Manukau sees woman thrown to ground, teen throwing punches
4

Live stream: Breakfast
5

From harvesting crops to making the NFL: The inspiring Hollywood tale of Tongan linebacker Pita Taumoepenu
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Evacuees from Lucerne, from left, Ken Bennett with Ember Reynolds, 8, and Lisa Reynolds watch the sunset as smoke from the Ranch Fire rises into the sky at Austin Park Beach in California's Clearlake with Mount Konocti in the background. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

Largest wildfire ever in California, with 18 blazes, forbodes worst fire season in state history
00:31
The Australian state has loosened laws as the population reaches plague proportions.

Kangaroo culling now a lot easier in NSW as population reaches plague proportions

Samsung plans $32 billion spend, with artificial intelligence high on agenda
Members of Wild Boars soccer team change clothes after marking the completion of their serving as novice Buddhist monks following their dramatic rescue from a cave last month in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. The members of the boys' soccer team rescued from almost three weeks trapped in a cave in northern Thailand completed their time as novice Buddhist monks, undertaken to give thanks for their survival and to show their gratitude to all those who helped them. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Several boys rescued from cave get Thai citizenship

Australia still biggest donor to Pacific nations but China fast catching up

AAP
Topics
World
Pacific Islands

Australia is still the biggest donor to developing Pacific nations but China is catching up fast.

The Lowy Institute's Pacific aid maps shows eight years of foreign aid given to island nations, with Australia leading the pack with more than $A6.5 billion already spent.

But China has climbed up the rankings in the past couple of years to sit second overall, overtaking New Zealand.

The map has collected data on close to 13,000 projects in 14 countries, supplied by 62 donors from 2011 onwards.

Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Malielegaoi and Foreign Minister Julie Bishop will officially launch the map in Samoa on Thursday.

Australia has given almost $3 billion to its closest neighbour Papua New Guinea and $A1.1 billion to the Solomon Islands.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull recently committed to building an undersea communications network connecting the two countries with Australia, rather than let China build it.

Australia has expressed security concerns about letting China build the cables, while the Turnbull government has faced criticism for letting another nation dominate Pacific aid funding.

New Zealand is the third largest donor, followed by the United States and Japan.

Ba, Fiji - December, 30 2016: A Victim of Cyclone Winston fixes her UNICEF tent that she lives in Navala village. Fiji struggles to rebuild a year after Cyclone Winston tropical storm devastated the country on February 2016.
A Victim of Cyclone Winston fixes her UNICEF tent that she lives in Navala village. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
World
Pacific Islands
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Trump’s failure back up claims from US intelligence agencies came as he met President Putin in Helsinki.

US to impose sanctions on Russia over nerve agent attack on ex-spy in England

'Disgusting': Pasifika man felt racially profiled while viewing property in Auckland's Herne Bay

Death toll in devastating Indonesian earthquake rises to 345 overnight

NZ-born English cricketer Ben Stokes the 'main aggressor' in nightclub brawl, witness tells court

From harvesting crops to making the NFL: The inspiring Hollywood tale of Tongan linebacker Pita Taumoepenu

Death toll in devastating Indonesian earthquake rises to 345 overnight

1 NEWS | Associated Press
Topics
World
Asia
Natural Disasters

The death toll from Monday's 6.9 magnitude earthquake on the Indonesian island of Lombok has risen dramatically overnight to 347, with state-run news agency Antara issuing the new figure.

The governor of the province that includes Lombok where the quake was centered, the military, the national search and rescue agency and regent of North Lombok issued different death tolls that ranged from 226 to 381.

While the quake was centred on the island of Lombok, people in nearby Bali were also strongly affected.

But disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a statement the information from those sources was incomplete and hadn't been cross-checked for duplication.

He has said several times that the number of deaths will increase. An interagency meeting will be held Friday to compare information, Nugroho said.

As the aid effort stepped up, volunteers and rescue personnel erected more temporary shelters for the tens of thousands left homeless on Lombok by the magnitude 7.0 quake.

Water, which has been in short supply due to a prolonged dry spell on the island, as well as food and medical supplies were being distributed from trucks.

The military said it sent five planes carrying food, medicine, blankets, field tents and water tankers.

Tens of thousands of people have been left homeless following Sunday’s shake. Source: BBC

Still, government assistance was barely a trickle in the west Lombok village of Kekait where Zulas Triani, an elementary school teacher who was sharing a tent with 30 others, said they had received only a basket with three noodle packets, five eggs and a small ration of water.

"My house was flattened. We are all frustrated to live like this — in a tent without certainty. Where should we go if we have no house anymore, nowhere to live?" said the mother of 15- and 9-year-old girls.

"I don't know how to rebuild on my own. We're all relying on the government to help. I do hope the government can help," she said.

Nearly 1,500 people have been hospitalized with serious injuries and more than 156,000 have been displaced due to the extensive damage to thousands of homes.

Thousands of people have been sleeping in makeshift shelters or out in the open.

At a collapsed mosque in Bangsal district, emergency workers in orange uniforms removed a woman's body from the ruins on today.

A green and yellow dome rested on the pile of rubble, the only part of the structure still intact.

Authorities said all the tourists who wanted to be evacuated from three outlying vacation islands due to power blackouts and damage to hotels had left by boat, some 5,000 people in all.

Shivaya Reo, mother of Natalie Jameson, says her daughter and fiancee had finally made it to safety in Bali. Source: 1 NEWS

The quake was the second in a week to hit Lombok. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake on July 29 killed 16 people and cracked and weakened many structures, amplifying the damage that occurred in Monday's quake.

Like its famous neighbor Bali, Lombok is known for beaches, mountains and a lush interior.

Hotels and other buildings in both locations are not allowed to exceed the height of coconut trees.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes because of its location on the "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

In December 2004, a massive magnitude 9.1 earthquake off Sumatra triggered a tsunami that killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries.

Emergency workers recover a body from the Jamiul Jamaah Mosque after it collapsed during an earthquake in Bangsal, North Lombok, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. The north of Lombok was devastated by the powerful quake that struck Sunday night, damaging thousands of buildings and killing a large number of people. Rescuers were still struggling to reach all of the affected areas and authorities expect the death toll to rise. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Emergency workers recover a body from the Jamiul Jamaah Mosque after it collapsed during an earthquake in Bangsal, North Lombok, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Asia
Natural Disasters