US to impose additional sanctions on North Korea

President Donald Trump says the US will impose additional sanctions on North Korea over the communist country's nuclear weapons buildup.

President Donald Trump gestures as he answers a question regarding the ongoing situation in North Korea at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. Source: 1 NEWS

Asked Thursday about new punishment for the North, Trump said: "We will be putting more sanctions on North Korea."

Trump told the U.N. General Assembly this week that the US will have no choice but to "totally destroy" North Korea if the North continues to threaten the US and its allies, including Asian neighbors South Korea and Japan.

Trump spoke Thursday at a meeting in New York with the president of Afghanistan.