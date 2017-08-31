 

US to impose additional sanctions on North Korea

President Donald Trump says the US will impose additional sanctions on North Korea over the communist country's nuclear weapons buildup.

In this Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump gestures as he answers a question regarding the ongoing situation in North Korea at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. North Korea’s announcement that it is finalizing a plan to launch four ballistic missiles over Japan toward the island of Guam has touched off a series of fiery threats from President Donald Trump and upped tensions between Pyongyang and Washington to a whole new level. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

President Donald Trump gestures as he answers a question regarding the ongoing situation in North Korea at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

Asked Thursday about new punishment for the North, Trump said: "We will be putting more sanctions on North Korea."

Trump told the U.N. General Assembly this week that the US will have no choice but to "totally destroy" North Korea if the North continues to threaten the US and its allies, including Asian neighbors South Korea and Japan.

Trump spoke Thursday at a meeting in New York with the president of Afghanistan.

North Korea is the likely topic of discussion when Trump holds separate talks later Thursday with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The three leaders will also meet over lunch.

