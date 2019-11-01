TODAY |

US House of Representatives votes to proceed with Trump impeachment inquiry

Associated Press
Democrats pushed a package of ground rules for their impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump through a sharply divided House Thursday (overnight NZT), the chamber's first formal vote in a fight that could stretch into the 2020 election year.

The tally was 232-196, with all Republicans who voted opposing the resolution.

Just two Democratic defectors joined them: freshman Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and 15-term veteran Collin Peterson of Minnesota, one of his party's most conservative members. Both represent GOP-leaning districts.

Though the vote was technically over the rules that will govern the process, each side used it to accuse the other of having already decided whether Congress should wrench Trump from office.

It also underscored how — for now — lawmakers on each side are comfortable with their approaches to next year's presidential and congressional elections.

Democrats have been buoyed by polls showing growing public sentiment toward investigating and even removing Trump from office, while the same surveys have shown GOP voters standing fast by him.

Thursday's measure defined the procedures lawmakers will follow as they transition from weeks of closed-door interviews with witnesses to public hearings and ultimately to possible votes on whether to recommend Trump's impeachment.

The vote, which occurred on Halloween, drew a familiar Twitter retort from Trump: "The greatest Witch Hunt in American History!"

And White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats of an "unhinged obsession with this illegitimate impeachment proceeding."

During the debate, Democrats spoke of lawmakers' duty to defend the Constitution, while Republicans cast the process as a skewed attempt to railroad a president whom Democrats have detested since before he took office.

"What is at stake in all this is nothing less than our democracy," said Pelosi. Underscoring her point, she addressed the House with a poster of the American flag beside her and began her remarks by reading the opening lines of the preamble to the Constitution.

She also said the procedures would let lawmakers decide whether to impeach Trump "based on the truth. I don't know why the Republicans are afraid of the truth."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, contended the Democrats are trying to remove Trump simply "because they are scared they cannot defeat him at the ballot box."

No. 3 House GOP leader Steve Scalise, R-La., accused them of imposing "Soviet-style rules," speaking in front of a bright red poster depicting St. Basil's Cathedral on Red Square in Moscow.

President Donald Trump is accused of trying to pressure Ukraine into investigating his political rival Joe Biden. Source: Breakfast
