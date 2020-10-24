US hospitals on the brink as Covid-19 cases continue to surge

The United States is approaching a record for the number of new daily coronavirus cases in the latest ominous sign about the disease’s grip on the nation.

A medical staffer places a nasal swab in a container for coronavirus testing at the drive-thru clinic in Wyoming. Source: Associated Press

The impact is being felt in every section of the country — a plea by a Florida health official for a halt to children’s birthday parties, dire warnings from Utah’s governor, and an increasingly desperate situation at a hospital in northern Idaho, which is running out of space for patients and considering airlifts to Seattle or Portland, Oregon.

“We’ve essentially shut down an entire floor of our hospital. We’ve had to double rooms. We’ve bought more hospital beds,” said Dr. Robert Scoggins, a pulmonologist at the Kootenai Health hospital in Coeur d’Alene. “Our hospital is not built for a pandemic.”

Among those joining Scoggins at a meeting of northern Idaho’s Panhandle Health District was board member Walk Kirby.

“People are dying, they’re going to keep dying and catching this stuff,” Kirby said. “How many people won’t wear a mask? The same people that won’t get vaccinated for it.”

Utah’s Govenor Gary Herbert proclaimed today to be “a record day for Utah — but not a good one” as Covid-19 cases reached an all-time high for the state.

“If Utahans do not take serious steps to limit group gatherings and wear masks, our healthcare providers will not have the ability to provide quality care for everyone who needs it.”

By public health order, masks are required in 21 counties, said Herbert, urging Utah residents to wear one whenever they are around someone outside their immediate household.

The seven-day rolling average for new daily Covid-19 cases in the US surpassed 61,140 yesterday, compared with 44,647 two weeks ago.

The record was reached July 22 when the rolling average was 67,293 in the midst of a summer outbreak driven largely by surges of the virus in Florida, Texas, Arizona and California.

The US recorded 71,671 new cases yesterday, with several states setting records across the Midwest and West.

The head of the World Health Organisation warned that countries in the Northern Hemisphere are at a “critical juncture” as cases and deaths continue to rise.