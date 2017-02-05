US Homeland Security Secretary says no use of military to enforce immigration

US Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly says there will be "no mass deportations" and "no use of military forces" in enforcing President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

Source: 1 NEWS

Kelly is speaking in Mexico City after he and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met their Mexican counterparts.

Kelly says everything the US does on immigration will be done legally and with respect for human rights.

He also says actions will occur in close coordination with Mexico's government.