US hits grim new milestone with 11 million Covid-19 cases

More than 11 million cases of the coronavirus have now been reported in the United States, with the most recent million coming in less than a week.

Sasha Jacquez tests The University of Texas at El Paso student Ariona Gill for Covid-19. Source: Associated Press

Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker reached 11 million today. It had topped 10 million cases last Tuesday.

It took 300 days for the US to hit the 11 million mark since the first case was diagnosed in Washington state on January 21.

Covid-19 is spreading more rapidly across the US than it has at any time since the pandemic started. Deaths are also on the rise, though not at the record high numbers reached in the spring.

The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths was more than 1080 as of yesterday, more than 30 per cent higher than it was two weeks earlier.

Covid-19 has now killed more than 246,000 people in the US, according to Johns Hopkins.

Worldwide, more than 54 million coronavirus cases have been reported with more than 1.3 million deaths.